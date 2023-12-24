CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Well, it’s been pretty busy.”

With only two days before the biggest day of the year for many people, some people are still shopping. And on Super Saturday – this is where most small businesses like Paddywax Candle Bar thrive.

Last-minute customers are shopping in-store for holiday gifts this weekend because gifts bought online won’t arrive on time.

“We came back from school and we started picking up some shifts over the holidays and it’s been super fun, but it has been pretty hectic. A lot of people come in, and make candles for their loved ones as gifts or just for themselves,” said Avery Harrill, a sales associate at Paddywax Candle Bar

The National Retail Federation reports December 23 was expected to be the busiest shopping day after Black Friday.

The NRF estimated about 142 million shoppers will shop at stores or online Saturday – a significant jump from the 126 million consumers who were expected to shop in 2017, the last time Super Saturday fell on December 23.

Reggie Allison owns Chosen Sole 704, he says he’s had about 60 people come in looking for last-minute gifts this week.

“I just like to see people happy. We’ve got great prices and just — The expression on the kid’s faces when they get the shoe. I know they be real excited,” Allison said.

The top-selling item this holiday season is clothing, followed by gift cards, toys, video games, and food. Reports say consumers may feel more free about spending money this holiday season.

With Super Saturday being late this year and a longer shopping season, slightly fewer consumers could take advantage of last-second sales than last year.

“A lot of shoes. It’s hard to get on a shoe with the raffle. We got great prizes. We got we got 15% off. The whole store is already discounted at the moment. those kids love Jordan’s a lot. And we just like putting smiles on people’s faces,” Allison said.

“There’s plants in here and there’s really a gift for everybody. And here you would think there wouldn’t be. But you start looking around and, you know, we have everything for everybody. So I think it’s important when people come in here, especially around the holidays, they can find everything specific that they’re looking for here,” Harrill said.