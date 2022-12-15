CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holidays like a pre-packaged $3 fruitcake from the grocery store. It’s a holiday staple for some and a gag gift for others. No matter your feelings about it, the unique food has a history tracing back more than 1,000 years.

Even if you’ve never tried it before, the wrapped fruit cake probably looks familiar. The label says best served when chilled, but is that style of fruitcake really worth serving at all? Queen City News went to Uptown Charlotte during a busy lunch hour to ask people their thoughts.

“To be honest with you, I am sick of it, but I gotta love it because it is tradition,” said one person.

We all know someone who doesn’t prefer to dive into the fruitcake.

“I am the only one in the family who will eat it,” said Chuck Pike.

Charlotte is in luck in that the city has plenty of culinary experts. Johnson & Wales University just outside Uptown has hundreds of chefs and aspiring chefs. We found one who can not only whip up a fruit cake but can share the history.

“Fruitcake is the original energy bar. The holiday season I don’t think it’s really connected that way,” said Chef Rhonda Stewart.

Chef Stewart says fruit cake was originally made in the summer months and is said to be the food of the roman soldiers. Instead of a dessert, it was bread with fresh fruit.

“And eventually over the years, thousands of years, it has morphed into the fruitcake that we know today using dried fruits,” said Chef Stewart.

In today’s packaged fruitcakes you will find not only dried fruits but lots of sugar and fats, all packaged together in plastic.

“You know that fruitcake is the modern fruitcake which is so sweet and so sticky and so solid,” said Chef Stewart.

But there is a homemade recipe that could save the 1,000-year-old staple.

Chef Rhonda Stewart’s recipe has been in her family for more than 60 years. It’s less sweet, and less dense, but has more flavor.

Like all fruitcakes, the finished recipe stands the test of time.

“There is a story in my family where I have an aunt, who is long gone now, who ate a fruitcake for the entire year. She would take the one fruitcake and slice it so thin and eat a slice every day,” said Chef Stewart.

The bad news is, right now it may be too late to whip up a fruitcake. Chef Stewart says fruitcake is best made during the fall months and served during Christmas. The time the cake sits allows the flavors of fruit to flourish.

CHEF RHONDA STEWART FAMILY FRUITCAKE RECIPE:

Yield: One 10” tube pan or four mini-loaf pans (4 x 7”)

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 whole eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

1-1/2 cups walnuts

2 cups mixed candied fruit, diced

1 cup red and/or green candied whole cherries (reserve several for decoration)

1 cup golden raisins

1 cup dates, thinly sliced

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Place a large pan of water in the bottom of the oven. Line pans with parchment paper and coat with a thin layer of pan spray.

Sift together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

Mix together nuts, raisins, dates and candied fruit. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, sour cream and vanilla. Add melted butter, whisking until smooth.

With a large wooden spoon or spatula, add sifted dry ingredients to the sour cream mixture. Mix until just combined. Stir in fruit and nut mixture.

Portion into prepared pans. Place reserved whole candied cherries on top of batter in a decorative pattern.

Bake in preheated oven. Large fruitcakes will bake for at least 90 minutes. Smaller cakes will take about an hour. Cakes are properly baked when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool on wire rack. Wrap well. Best if made a month in advance and kept cool.

AUNTIE DAISY’S LIGHT FRUITCAKE

Yield: 6 mini-loaf pans (4 x 7”)

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

1-1/2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

6 eggs, separated

1, 14 oz. can evaporated milk

1 tsp. almond extract

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups golden raisins

2 cups mixed candied fruit, diced

2 cups toasted almonds, pecans, walnuts or pistachios

1 cup coconut, toasted

1 cup whole candied cherries, red (reserve a few for decoration)

1 cup whole candied cherries, green (reserve a few for decoration)

1 cup candied pineapple

Method of Preparation: