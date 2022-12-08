CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field.

Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing.

There is no denying that the winter wonderland at Truist Field brings a lot of happiness, but the idea to bring it to the ballpark comes from a time most people would rather forget.

“It started with the fact that we didn’t play baseball in 2020 and we needed to find something to do to generate some revenue,” said Charlotte Knights COO, Dan Rajkowski.

What started as a stunning light display in 2020 has expanded to include a regulation-size hockey rink and a six-lane snow tubing hill.

Those two winter activities are common in places like Buffalo, New York where snow rules the land and falls feet at a time.

The idea for ice at the ballpark in the Carolinas came from the other end of the country during the 2014 baseball winter meetings at Petco Park in San Diego.

“I said, you know I would love to do that sometime,” said Rajkowski.

More than two weeks of work this past fall brought the idea to the Carolinas.

“It’s a lot bigger than I thought it would be,” said Rajkowski.

It was a big job putting together both visually and logistically. Keeping all the ice cold takes a complicated system of chillers and coils.

“Going back to San Diego I said if they can keep it cold enough there we can certainly do it in Charlotte,” said Rahkowski.

The ice stays solid even with the Carolina blue sky beaming the bright sun onto the ice.

“It’s challenging when it gets to 65. There is no question about it, but most of our events and public skating are after dark,” said Rajkowski.

So on a bright sunny day, Queen City News Reporter Brett Baldeck tried out the ice for himself. He says it was still solid as a rock, but much like Rajkowski, he skipped out on ice skating.

“I’m not getting out there. I grew up in the north, but I am not getting out there on ice skates,” said Rajkowski.

Although you won’t find him out there skating, Rajkowski says the first thing he does when he comes to work every day is head outside and make sure everything is still operating smoothly and is solidly in place.

Through the first five days of “Light the Knights”, leaders say more than 20,000 people took part in ice skating and snow tubing.