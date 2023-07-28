CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rent prices drop year-over-year in the Charlotte area.

But everyone has an opinion when it comes to apartment-style living in the Queen City.

“Yeah, the prices are just astronomical,” said NoDa renter Jesse Fell.

Over the last five years, rent has increased by more than 30 percent, outpacing some monthly mortgages. The majority of the increase took place between 2021 and 2022.

“Rental people, they just tell you something, and then when you are ready to pay your rent, it’s a different thing,” Charlotte renter Amara Kenneh said.

In Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, every renter Queen City News spoke with has seen some of an adjustment to their lease, which always happens when they resign.

“We have kind of worked out a nice deal with them. Our rent has gone up about $100 each time,” Fell said. “But we are still kind of seeing the effects of inflation even though they are trying to take advantage of the fact that prices are going up and up and up.”

A new analysis by Realtor.com shows monthly rent in the Charlotte area has dropped five percent year-over-year.

While good news, many renters say they have not noticed a price drop.

“I’ve honestly seen it still going up around the areas that I am looking at, like Albermarle and Harrisburg,” said renter Karina Amaya. “It seems like it is still going up.”

Realtor.com says the median monthly rent for a studio to a 2-bedroom apartment in Charlotte is $1,593.