NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC.

WJZY / WMYT CHARLOTTE, NC

The following represents brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed to represent a comprehensive and/or exclusive description of all duties/responsibilities and requites skills associated with the position.

PHOTOJOURNALIST: The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.

Shoots video for news reports

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements

Sets up, composes and executes video shots

Maintains video equipment

Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content

Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

High school diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum two years’ experience operating video recording equipment (More for larger markets and less for smaller markets)

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Proficiency with video recording equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Flexibility to work any shift

To apply for this position, please click here.

CREATIVE SERVICES DIRECTOR: The Creative Services Director is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy.

Provides leadership for the promotions team

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees

Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station competitiveness

Manages and leads the department to create new and profitable events

Manages recruitment and development of talented promotions team members

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures

Resolves customer complaints regarding promotions

Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control promotions programs

Plans, executes and tracks revenue-generating marketing and promotional events and contests that take place on-air, online and on-site

Creates and reviews operational records and reports to assess the efficacy of promotions

Creates client promotions and promotional proposals with members of the Programming and Sales teams

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum five years’ experience in media promotions

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

To apply for this position, please click here.

NEWSCAST DIRECTOR: The Operations Technician has four primary tasks: Newscast Directing, Newscast Audio Operator, Media Center Operator and Master Control Operator.

Operates studio cameras and field cameras for live and taped events

Composes and frames shots, applying the technical aspects of light, lenses and camera settings to achieve the effects sought by directors, station management, other personnel

Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to change focus, exposure and lighting as requested by the directors, station management, other personnel

Operates audio equipment for live and taped events

Operates computer editing systems, electronic titling systems, video switching equipment, and digital video effects units to produce a final product

Collaborate with the director and studio staff to coordinate the action in the studio

Builds and decorates the set and/or provides props used for production

Assist in the installation, operation and maintenance of sound recording equipment

Operate studio graphic systems during broadcast/production

Provide audio production-related support as needed and may work with outside production facilities

Assist in digital media productions, liaising with appropriate departments

May convert analog recordings, film, or printed materials to digital format

Maintains and stores equipment, records and tapes

Requirements & Skills:

Degree in Communication or related field, or equivalent training and/or experience

Experience in television, film, or post production preferred but not required

Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff

Detail oriented

Excellent communication and organization skills

To apply for this position, please click here.

SALES ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on established agencies, cold-calling new prospects and convincing potential clients of the merits of television advertising.

Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals.

Establishes credible relationships with local business community.

Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.

Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts.

Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.

Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible.

Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media.

Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media.

Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

To apply for this position, please click here.

NEWS PRODUCER: Produces newscasts for broadcast across all platforms

· Writes and orders news stories

· Approves scripts

· Balances news and feature content to create compelling broadcasts

· Edits video

· Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms

· Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites

· Performs other duties as assigned

· Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

· Fluency in English

· Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

· Minimum two years’ experience in news operations (Depending on market size)

· Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

· Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

· Flexibility to work any shift

To apply for this position, please click here.

DIGITAL PRODUCER/ASSIGNMENT EDITOR: This role is responsible for updating local website, curating high-performing content, crafting homepage layouts driven by data, and helping to report news — everything from quick-hit local stories to breaking news and enterprise reports.

This role will work on building a loyal local audience by being responsive to traffic patterns and audience interest while serving as a steward of our brands. This role will also involve answering incoming news calls and assigning daily news stories, according to the news personnel available.

•Monitor all forms of media (print, TV, digital, blogs, and social) and be quick to report breaking news stories, and always on the hunt for exclusive and or trending content that will grow engagement and drive loyal, local traffic

•Excellent at writing headlines that grow audience and engagement

•Prioritize packaging content that grows page views per visitor and time on site, using headline testing, metric tools, and observed patterns to guide decision making

•Curate and aggregate a steady stream of interesting content that is packaged and promoted in a way that generates engagement and repeat site visitation

•Understand different ways to tell a story, particularly producing short videos and choosing great photos

•Evaluate website traffic trends to make decisions on both daily content needs and longer-term content curation that will grow local audience

•Build positive working relationships with newsroom staff and management, work collaboratively on enterprise content, and creating opportunities to market web content on broadcast

•Promote and distribute news content on social media

•Tracks stories from all sources including government agencies, wire services, and community groups

•Dispatches photographers, reporters, and other personnel to cover stories

•Coordinates logistics for news personnel

•Participates in daily story meetings and supplies a comprehensive list of all possible news stories and works with the newsroom to develop plans for all broadcasts

•Assists in development, planning, and follow-up of all news stories

•Edits video clips as assigned

•Performs other duties as assigned

Skill/ Experience Requirements

• Minimum of 2 years of experience in digital content and journalism

• Capable of researching, interviewing, and writing original news articles

• Clever headline writer that gets readers to click

• Strong multi-tasking abilities

• Organized, technical problem solver and quick decision maker

• Knowledge of SEO best practices and AP Style

• Enjoys working in teams and has excellent interpersonal skills

• Ease with/ability to learn new technology independently and quickly

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

• Schedule flexibility (nights, weekends)

• Regularly meets measurements of success

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines, and other office equipment

• Strong understanding of Google Analytics; Chartbeat experience a plus

• Proficiency in MS Office; HTML, CSS, and Photoshop experience a plus

• Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

To apply for this position, please click here

PT PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.

Composes and frames camera shots, applying the technical aspects of light, lenses and camera settings to achieve the effects sought by directors

Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to change focus, exposure and lighting as requested by the director

Operates studio cameras during live broadcasts

Operates remote cameras during live broadcasts

Confers with directors and other crew members to discuss sequences, desired effects, camera movements and lighting requirements

Sets up cameras and related equipment

Tests, cleans, maintains and repairs camera equipment

Produces graphics for newscast

Creates graphics for the newscast

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

To apply for this position, please click here.