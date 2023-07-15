CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Spectrum announced it will add more than 600 new retention representative and management positions at its call center location on Sardis Road by the end of 2023, according to Spectrum.

“Spectrum continues to demonstrate what more and more companies are realizing every day: North Carolina is an ideal place to grow business,” State Senator Rachel Hunt “Spectrum’s continued ability to expand across our state shows that we are providing the right environment and skilled workforce to provide top-notch broadband access to everyone, including those living in the furthest corners of our state.”

These full-time positions offer a variety of shifts, incentive opportunities, health benefits and retirement plans.

The company has already hired 420 new employees at the call center and has plans to hire an additional 200 employees by the end of 2023, Spectrum said. The new center has capacity for more than 100 additional representatives.

“… we are looking for more talented professionals with a passion for sales, who are ready to build a career as we meet the growing demand for our high-value Spectrum services,” Dave Lampman, Group Vice President of Residential Retention at Charger Communications, Inc. said.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply online at Spectrum’s Careers site.