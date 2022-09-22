A pumpkin is seen on the vine in a patch at the Soergel farm in Wexford, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Whether you want to pick pumpkins or apples or take a hay ride or walk through a corn maze, there are plenty of fall activities for the family.

Anderson County

Denver Downs Farmstead is located at 1515 Denver Road. It provides a corn maze, pumpkins, music and more. All the fun kicks out on Sept. 24.

Henderson County

Jeter Mountain Farm Apple Orchard is located at 1126 Jeter Moutain Road. The apple farm provides a U-pick fruit option along with a market and play area for the children.

Justus Orchard is located at 187 Garren Road in Hendersonville. While there, you can pick apples, blueberries and pumpkins.

Packa’s Place is located at 4210 Brevard Road in Horse Shoe. The pumpkin patch is open every Wednesday through Sunday in September and October.

Sky Top Orchard is located at 1193 Pinnacle Mountain in Flat Rock. While at Sky Top, you can enjoy picking apples, taking a hay ride or eating apple cider doughnuts.

Oconee County

Little Cane Creek Farm is located at 2480 North Highway 11 in West Union. There are many farm attractions such as a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and hayrides.

Rutherford County

Shelby Corn Maze is located at 120 Broadway Drive in Shelby. While there, you can adventure through the 8-acre corn maze, a pumpkin patch and enjoy 40-plus attractions.

Spartanburg County

Green Acres Farm is located at 5750 Anderson Mill Road. The farm provides pumpkin and dairy tours.

Stewart Farms is located at 6660 Highway 92 in Enoree. All the fun begins on Sept. 24. Click here to see activities and pricing.

Strawberry Hill Cookley Farms is located at 3092 Hwy West in Spartanburg. There is a corn maze, hayrides and pumpkins to pick from at Strawberry Hill.