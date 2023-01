MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced its first-ever launch of an adult-version sweet tea beverage on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, the release reads. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle K, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and many more. The tea will not be available at Bojangles restaurants.

Courtesy: Hallie Dean

Hard Sweet Tea will be available in 12-packs, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans.

The new concoction is a result of a collaboration between Appalachian Mountain Brewing and Bojangles, according to the release.