CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One Charlotte restaurant was named one of the top 100 in the U.S. in 2023.

Dining reservation website OpenTable gathered more than 12 million verified diner reviews and metrics to put together the list. The rankings used diner ratings, the percentage of reservations made in advance and five-star reviews to highlight some of the top spots favored by diners this year.

As the lone representative from North Carolina, Steak 48 made the list. The multi-award-winning steakhouse opened its doors in SouthPark in December 2020. It’s run by James Beard-nominated Outstanding Restaurateurs of the Year, brothers Jeffrey and Michael Mastro.

Beignet trees and desserts at Steak 48. (Yellow Duck Marketing)

Located on Sharon Road across from the mall, Steak 48 continues to be one of Charlotte’s hottest restaurants and most sought-after reservations. It has a 4.9 rating on OpenTable from more tan 5,700 reviews.

South Carolina’s lone listing is The Bluffton Room in the Lowcountry town of Bluffton.

The entire list, categorized by state, can be found here.