(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Happy National Ice Cream Day! If you’re looking to cool off, here are some sweet ways chains are celebrating.

Marble Slab

Three new items are out at Marble Slab: ice cream, shakes and ice cream cakes made with birthday cake and Oreos. Loyalty members can also enjoy one free ice cream.

Dairy Queen

If you’re going to Dairy Queen, you can get $1 off a dipped cone with DQ App.

Baskin Robbins

Starting today, Baskin Robbins is offering $5 off any purchase of $20 or more. This is available until Saturday, July 22.

Cold Stone

Those who have the Cold Stone app will be able to get a sweet deal. In the inbox tab, their will be a special promo code waiting for you. These codes are only available to members who are signed into their accounts.

Bruster’s

Bruster’s rewards members can earn double points this weekend with their National Ice Cream day purchases.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is joining the celebrations by offering a free ice cream scoop with any purchase. All you have to do is mention the deal in-store, or add to your cart online and select delivery.

Dippin’ Dots

Dippin’ Dots is giving away a free mini cup during a two-hour window- just check with your local store to see when. If you missed it, don’t worry, the chain is also offering 20% off all online orders with the promo code nicd23.

Abbot’s Frozen Custard

Abott’s in Tega Cay is giving away a free limited edition souvenir mason jar cup with every order (additional cups can be purchased for $0.99) while supplies last.