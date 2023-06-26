CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another one bites the dust.

Green’s Lunch, a locally owned Uptown Charlotte eatery that has been slinging hot dogs in the Queen City for 97 years, will close, the business announced over the weekend.

According to the business ‘ website, the hot dog spot on West 4th Street opened in 1926 by the Greens and was purchased and expanded in 1975 by Philip Katopodis.

The owners cited area growth and the inability to keep up as the reasoning behind the decision to close its doors.

“I don’t know what to say other than the fact I’m trying to do the best I can,” Joanna Sikiotis told Queen City News in December.

The business, which has been in the same location since its inception and some say is technically the oldest remaining eatery in the QC, has slightly altered its menu over the years, first by adding chili and then later by adding cole slaw.

The last day of business will be Wednesday.