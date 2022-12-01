CHARLOTTE, N.C. (STACKER) – Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource, with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers worldwide continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, most highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars and pubs in Charlotte on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

#22. Wings and Rings

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 16715 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte, NC 28277

#21. All American Pub

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 E Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203

#20. Bradshaw Social House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8440 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

#19. The Casual Pint

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14126 Rivergate Pkwy Suite C-1-500, Charlotte, NC 28273-8892

#18. Lucky Lou’s Tavern

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5124 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209-3532

#17. Ed’s Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2200 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5923

#16. World of Beer Epicentre

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 210 E Trade St Suite E280, Charlotte, NC 28202-2404

#15. O’Charley’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8140 S Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28273

#14. QTavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 201 S McDowell St Between East 4th Street and East 3rd Street, Charlotte, NC 28204-2218

#13. Brazwells Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1627 Montford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209

#12. Ink N Ivy

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 222 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

#11. Cedar Street Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 120 N Cedar St Suite 755, Charlotte, NC 28202-1292

#10. Tyber Creek Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1933 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-4731

#9. The Corner Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2016 Ayrsley Town Blvd Suite A1, Charlotte, NC 28273-4197

#8. Connolly’s On Fifth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub, Irish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2270

#7. The Workman’s Friend

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1531 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5013

#6. Triple C Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 2900 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203-5430

#5. Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 1320 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28203

#4. French Quarter Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 321 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1928

#3. Brewers at 4001 Yancey

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4001A Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1735

#2. Lebowski’s Neighborhood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1524 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5820

#1. The Cellar at Duckworth’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Gastropub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 330 N Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

