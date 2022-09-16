ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In Rock Hill, they’re cooking up international cuisine and live music this weekend. The sounds of an accordion filled the air as hundreds packed the parking lot of St. Anne Catholic Church on Bird Street Friday night.

Friday kicked off the first night of the St. Anne International Festival. Kids enjoyed lots of games, art, and even a bounce house.

Organizers said there’s cuisine from more than 15 cultures around the world.

“What I think is really unique is that these people are from those countries and they represent our church, new people who come, you know, our parishioners. They donate the food as a charity for our church, but I love the variety. It is very home feeling. You can see your kids over here and be eating over here. It’s just, it’s just a great time.”

The St. Anne International Festival continues on Saturday in Rock Hill. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the fun will last until 9 p.m. Admission is free. Tickets are $1 for food and games.