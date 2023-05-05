NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This spring Starbucks introduced a new line of coffee drinks in select states across the U.S., bringing together the unexpected.

Starbucks coffee infused with cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil.

Following its February debut of Starbucks Oleato beverages in Italy, the multinational chain of coffeehouses began selling the new brews at select locations across the United States.

Those locations included: The Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Chicago, Seattle, and New York, as well as the new Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store, and Starbucks Reserve locations in SoDo Seattle and Greenwich Lane in NYC.

The original Starbucks store located in Seattle’s Pike Place Market began offering the beverages in late March. Then on March 27, select Starbucks stores in Seattle and Los Angeles began serving the beverages.

By early April, people who had sampled the oily brews took to social media to share their thoughts. A post on Reddit said in part: “Half the team tried it yesterday and a few ended up… needing to use the restroom if ya know what I mean. I’m honestly scared to try it because I already have stomach/bowel problems.”

Another Redditor replied, “Yeah totally doesn’t appeal to me but as a customer, I might have to try it once because it’s interesting, and if I’m right and it tastes disgusting then at least I tried it and decided for myself.”

Another Redditor said, “I tried all three and loved all of them. Had no problems whatsoever.”

Available drinks include the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Ice Shaken Espresso, and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

CEO Howard Schultz said in a press release that the idea came from a trip to Sicily he made last year, where he was “introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day.” One morning, he decided to add it to his coffee, describing the combination as “a delicious and unexpected alchemy.”

The company’s principal beverage developer Amy Dilger said the process of steaming or shaking the olive oil with oat milk creates a “textural experience that’s similar to whole milk.”

Starbucks launched the new drinks in Southern California and Japan this spring. They also plan to sell the new drinks in the Middle East and the United Kingdom.

What are the chances the new brews will be sold in North and South Carolina? Starbucks hasn’t said whether there are plans to expand the Oleato beverages to other locations in the U.S.

Have you tried the new brews? Email digital@qcnews.com and let us know your opinion!