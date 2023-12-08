CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Planning to fly out of Charlotte Douglas International over the holidays?

If you’re driving to the terminal, you may be gun shy after nightmarish headline-making traffic delayed motorists for Thanksgiving.

The Tuesday and Wednesday beforehand marked two of the busiest air travel days the airport has ever seen. While the airways were clear, the west Charlotte roadways leading to the terminal were snarled and slowed to a snail’s pace.

Inbound drivers were stuck in what was described as “the worst traffic jam ever.” Drivers reported, instead of the taking minutes, it took up to two hours to drive the last half-mile to reach the terminal’s “departures” doors.

Passengers were seen getting out of their cars with suitcases and backpacks in tow — braving the drizzle while hiking to the terminal to catch their flights.

While airport officials anticipated heavy traffic inside the passenger terminal, advising flyers to arrive at least two hours prior to departure, the unforeseen large volume of road traffic caught officials off guard. In reality, drivers needed to add an extra hour or two to their travel time just to drive the last few blocks to parking and the terminal. Charlotte Douglas officials recognize the challenges customers faced, and are making plans to avoid a repeat performance at Christmas.

To accommodate the increased level of holiday activity, airport officials say operational adjustments are in the works. These include rerouting portions of the airport shuttle bus operations to reduce roadway congestion. Additional staffing will be present at the terminal curb front. CLT is collaborating with the N.C. Department of Transportation, Charlotte Department of Transportation, and the Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police Department to improve traffic management and signals.

Details regarding improvement plans to ensure winter holiday travel on the roadway runs smoothly, will be released next week.

In the meantime, airport officials advise drivers to get familiar with current traffic conditions and alternate routes to the airport.