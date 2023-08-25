CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been a record year for passenger numbers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

But it’s also been a banner season for disrupted travel, with passengers held up for hours in the terminal waiting on delayed flights. One airline is working to combat all the chaos.

Ever wonder what’s behind that coveted door for airport lounge club members? American Airlines says it’s Admirals Club isn’t just for the upper echelon of travelers.

“It’s for anybody that wants to be cared for at an elevated level,” said Michele Battle, American Airlines’ premium services manager. “It used to be, prior to COVID, the business traveler… now there’s a lot of leisure travelers, wonderful to see.”

Airport lounges, like the Admirals Club, tucked away within the terminal, offer a breather from an otherwise chaotic concourse environment. American’s lounge is the only one at CLT.

“We have food and beverage that is complimentary, food for sale, premium beverage, a quiet calm place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the concourse,” Battle said.

Club members are treated to many perks, including better access to customer service reps.

“You have a comfortable place to relax, also have access to us, here to assist you if you run into any travel disruptions, change a seat, change a flight, and make it seamless for you,” said American’s Matthew Cloutier.

The Admirals Club can be accessed in various ways. There are complimentary perks and paid access. You can sign up for a membership at the door. Or if you only travel once or twice a year, the best deal is the $79 day pass. Travelers must present an American Airlines boarding pass to be admitted.

The fees vary, but entry level annual membership runs $850. That includes access to nearly 50 Admirals Clubs and 60 partner lounges worldwide.

“Our best asset is our team,” Battle said. “We care about our customers are taken care of, with thunderstorms we’re here to help rebook, the quiet and food are wonderful but is our team. It’s great to see the relationship they create with those who come back as frequent travelers.”