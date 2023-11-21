CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Driving to the airport is the story of the day two days before Thanksgiving.

The traffic approaching Charlotte Douglas International has been at a snail’s pace Tuesday afternoon. But the mayhem inside the terminal has been minimal.

TSA lines have been moving right along. The flights boards with some delays are to be expected with the wet weather, but the vast majority of flights are on time.

CLT officials forecast screening between 30,000 and 40,000 passengers Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday – the busiest travel day this week. Thursday, Thanksgiving day, they get see a breather with only about 15,000 passengers.

Checkpoints and technology are in place to speed flyers through the screening process. Checkpoint 1 recently opened with eight screening lanes, with six automated. Agents say the best way to fly through screening is to avoid prohibited carry-ons. Officials report finding guns — 88 percent of them loaded — in carry-ons. This is illegal and will hold up security lines while law enforcement is notified.

If you need to pack heat, check it in baggage in a hard-sided locked container — unloaded. Let your airline know you have it in your checked bag.

Another illegal popular item is marijuana. It may be legal in certain states for recreational or medicinal use. But it is still illegal in North Carolina, and in the air. Federal regulations rule in our nation’s skies- it is strictly prohibited.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

So far, it has been smooth sailing through TSA considering the large numbers of travelers, with some standard screening wait times as short as 30 minutes.

Will the weather continue to pose issues?

After the rain, thunderstorms will move in causing flight delays this evening. And while U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggests flyers add an additional cushion of time to get to the gate, typically two hours for domestic flights and three for international.

It’s best to consider adding even more time for Charlotte traffic. An additional hour may be needed just to drive the last mile or so to get to the parking deck or terminal for drops offs.