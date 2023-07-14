(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two popular vacation destinations in the Carolinas were named some of the best in the country, according to a recent survey.

In the Travel + Leisure “World’s Best Awards,” Charlotte residents probably aren’t surprised that Charleston, South Carolina, was named the top vacation destination in the country for the second year in a row.

The city in the heart of the Lowcountry beat out the likes of New Orleans, Chicago and New York City in a top 15 that had a heavy Southern flair. T+L said the cities that made the list this year captured a variety of cultures and cuisines — and proved that travelers may not need their passports to see a new and exciting place.

More than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.) for the full scope of the global survey. Cities were specifically rated on the following criteria:

Sights/landmarks

Culture

Food

Friendliness

Shopping

Value

For each characteristic, T+L respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average or poor.

The oysters at Bowens Island Restaurant near Folly Beach draw crowd.

Charleston again had readers raving, achieving a Reader Score of 88.63. They praised the friendly locals, historic sites, and the shopping and dining along King Street. “So many incredible restaurants” have made Charleston a foodie destination, and “the mix of hotels makes the city a perfect fit for any type of traveler.”

On the opposite end of the Carolinas, the mountain city of Asheville just made list, checking in at No. 15 with a score of 81.02 Readers noted The Biltmore Estate. “Incredible!!” one reader wrote of the property.

Of the city itself, another reader called its downtown “fun and a bit funky,” and mentioned that they “loved” its art museum and restaurant scene. Nature lovers can enjoy the hiking trails near the Blue Ridge Parkway or the North Carolina Arboretum.

Here is the top 10:

1. Charleston, S.C.

2. Santa Fe, New Mexico

3. New Orleans

4. Savannah, Georgia

5. Chicago

6. Honolulu

7. New York City

8. Nashville, Tennessee

9. Alexandria, Virginia

10. San Antonio