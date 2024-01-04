CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s one of the largest pain points of travel. Lost luggage — or worst yet — stolen bags.

So how do you safeguard your stuff at the airport? Sure, there are basic consumer location trackers out there — but they have little or no real-time security.

Package Inc. is aiming to change that by turning your travel bag into a smart bag.

All thanks to LuggageCam.

And the need for it may be more pressing than travelers realize.

When retrieving your bags after a flight, your suitcase doesn’t exactly land in a secure location.

Many airports like Charlotte Douglas International have no controlled access into baggage claim.

The six colors of LuggageCam.

That means any Tom, Dick or Harry can come in off the street, grab your bag, and go.

Ask your parents or grandparents and they’ll tell you, back in the day, you couldn’t just enter a baggage claim area, find your suitcase, and walk out.

At airports like Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport, there was an airline agent standing guard, so to speak, before you exited the area. The agent verified the tag on your bag matched the number on your ticket stub, ensuring the right passenger retrieved the right bag.

But times have changed. When was the last time you saw such a gatekeeper, if ever?

“The lack of a national and international standard for baggage shines a light on the need for a solution without costly upgrades,” explains Bryan Davis, the CEO of Package Inc. “The company has created what it considers to be the global solution to baggage security with LuggageCam. It’s a cloud platform with real-time luggage logistics, tracking and security systems for airliners and travelers.”

LuggageCam delivers wireless tracking and audio video security that securely locks onto a luggage handle.

It is advertised as real-time video streaming, with motion, shock, tamper monitoring, continuous tracking alerts, alarms and more. Plus it provides airline information that allows airlines and passengers to stay connected at all times.

Regarding cost and availability, stay tuned. The company is seeking investors.

Until this new technology is cleared for take-off, travel experts advise you mark your bags with colorful string or tag for easy identification, and promptly retrieve them from the arrival carousel to reduce the risk of theft.