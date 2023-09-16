CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After seven decades, the Levinsons are still providing fine jewelry for all of life’s special moments.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Ellis Jewelers in Concord is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 70th anniversary and show off their latest store renovations.

In 1953, three years after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Ellis Levinson opened a jewelry store.

He spent his childhood working at his father’s jewelry store and wanted to continue working in the family trade.

At first, Ellis Jewelers sold more than just jewelry. Customers were able to buy luggage, home appliances, silverware, fine China and cameras.

As the business grew, the team was committed to the development of a loyal customer base, many of whom shopped there for decades.

Eventually, Ellis’ three children became involved with the business. In 1990, his youngest son, Dan, began training to work in the store himself.

Over the years, Dan developed the skills to the run business, and was proud to succeed his father when he stepped down in 1998.

“My father left an incredible legacy,” Dan said. “My goal is to continue building on his work, with the help of my fantastic team.”

Thursday’s ribbon cutting starts at 5 p.m. and many local officials and mayors will be on-site.

“Since the beginning, we’ve placed a lot of importance on family,” Dan said. “That means not only honoring the fact that we’re a family business, but also that we treat each and every one of our customers like family.”