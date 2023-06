CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Garrett Davila is a starting pitcher for the Charlotte Knights.

He grew up in Belmont, N.C., and was drafted out of South Point High School in 2015 by the Kansas City Royals.

After seven years in the minors, he finally cracked Triple-A, the closest he’s ever been to making a big league roster.

Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill has more on the local lefty.