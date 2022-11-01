CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Knights revealed a new look for next season that will include a new color scheme, logo, and uniform, the organization announced Tuesday night.

“As we prepare to enter our tenth year back in the city of Charlotte, we thought it was the right time to make an even stronger connection,” said Knights’ General Manager Rob Egan.

The Chicago White Sox affiliate unveiled three new jerseys, and three new on-field hats, that showcase blue, further aligning the organization with the other pro teams in the Queen City.

“It began with opening this beautiful ballpark in Uptown in 2014, continued with changing our official abbreviation to CLT in 2021, and is furthered by modernizing our brand and aligning with the palette of professional sports teams in Charlotte. Our new primary color, Knights Blue, is the right fit at the right time. It’s All Charlotte!”