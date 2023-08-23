CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s not often the guy in the broadcast booth who tells the stories actually becomes the story.

But Wednesday night at Truist Field was a special occasion. Matt Swierad, the Charlotte Knights’ longtime radio broadcaster, was recognized for his 3,500th game with the team.

“You do this every single day for six months, and we work every single day,” Swierad told Queen City News. “It’s nice to work with the people you love.”

With his family there for the occasion, the Voice of the Charlotte Knights since 1998 threw out the ceremonial first pitch and was recognized for his 25 years calling games for the team.

Baseball is a game Swierad and his broadcast buddy of 19 years, Mike Pacheco, have loved from the start.

“We both learned the game of baseball from our dads, and we’re both Red Sox fans,” Pacheco said. “He’s from Rhode Island, I’m from Massachusetts, and so that passion just comes through. As great a broadcaster as he is, and he’s terrific, he’s an even better father, husband, and, you know, really good friend.”

As a grad assistant in the UNC Charlotte athletic department in 1990, Swierad was told he could broadcast the 49ers’ baseball games. All he had to do was get them on the radio.

“I came up here and got a Discovery credit card, and bought airtime on two small radio stations with my own credit card and put 26 games on the radio,” he recalled.

It’s safe to say he knocked it out of the park.

He may be the voice of the Knights, but the way he describes the game makes him almost an artist painting a picture to fans.

“You have to do so many different things,” Pacheco said. “It’s almost like being an air traffic controller. Matt has a great command of the game, and he’s able to weave in stories and kind of use numbers to support those stories and then get really excited for the big moments.”

Swierad hasn’t given any indication of throwing in the towel anytime soon, but he does wonder what the job that’s defined his career will look like years from now.

“The industry is changing, so I’m not sure, you know, where this goes down the road for people that want to do it,” he said. “I hope Charlotte’s one of these certain markets that still values baseball on the radio.”

Swierad is a busy man. He also handles all the team’s travel arrangements, from flights to buses to hotels. He also broadcasts for the Charlotte 49ers football and basketball teams.