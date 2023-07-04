CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When it comes to keeping score, it’s all about counting every at-bat, every win and every loss. At the Charlotte Knights games, there’s no better scorekeeper than LaMichael Mitchell.

In fact, the only number he can’t keep track of is just how many Knights games he’s been to.

“I started going to Knights game back in 1994, with my mother,” said LaMichael.

He’s a ball magnet and a Charlotte sports superfan.

“Hornets, Panthers and the 49ers, and I’ve started to be dabbling a bit into soccer with Charlotte FC,” LaMichael said.

LaMichael has autism and says his passion for America’s favorite past time is hard to beat.

“Almost a good catch right there, almost a good catch,” cheered LaMichael from his seat down the first base line at Truist Field.

Over at his house, he has an eclectic collection if memorabilia showcasing his favorite players and teams.

“This is my bobble head collection,” said LaMichael. “This one I collected from 2021.”

For a fan who proudly celebrates any win for his home teams, it seems like lately he’s been losing more than winning.

“Makes me feel happy to be who I am, but emotional,” said LaMichael.

The landlord who owns the house LaMichael and his dad live in just sold it. They have to move.

“I feel her, I feel her in my heart,” said LaMichael.

They’ll be leaving behind their home for the last four years and memories of LaMichael’s mother, Eva.

“That totally made me sad” LaMichael recalls. “I felt like crying and it was a very emotional day for me when I heard the news.”

Eva passed away in April after fighting cancer. Her touches are still all over the house, and LaMichael is worried about paying for a move and a new home.

“When she passed, that was the darkest day of my life,” said LaMichael.

It’s a lot right now, but thankfully he knows where to go — because his mom taught him.

“She told me to find my passion in sports, and baseball was one of them,” said LaMichael.

For a numbers guy, what counts here has little to do with the final score.

“I always look forward to the next game, which is what baseball and sports are about,” said LaMichael.

His home is his home team.

Maybe it’s time we start cheering him on.