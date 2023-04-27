CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Knights’ home game Thursday against the Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced.

The two teams will play a double-header at Truist Field on Friday, April 28, with game one starting at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and both games will be seven-inning contests.

Tickets from Thursday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2023 Charlotte Knights home game (except July 4), based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field or by calling 704-274-8282.