CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox farm team with a stadium in a prime location in uptown Charlotte, is up for sale, those familiar with the matter confirmed with Queen City News on Monday.

The team confirmed the news in a mid-morning statement.

“The Charlotte Knights have notified Major League Baseball that they will begin the process of exploring the potential sale of the team. A few prospective interested parties have inquired about the team and the ballpark. We want to vet the interested groups to see if a sale makes sense for Don Beaver and his family. The Knights have been a tremendous asset to the Greater Charlotte Region and we are committed to continuing that legacy for years to come.” Charlotte Knights

The Triple-A minor league team plays at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte, where the stadium opened in 2014.

Don Beaver is the owner and has owned the team since 1997. The Knights are also a member of the International League. Beaver has owned the Hickory Crawdads with some ownership interests in the New Orleans Zephyrs, Tennessee Smokies, and Winston-Salem Warthogs. He’s also had some ownership interest in the major-league franchise Pittsburgh Pirates.

Beaver was inducted in the 2017 Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor class and its fourth overall inductee. The businessman joined Charlie Manuel, Jim Thome, and Frances Crockett in the group’s 2016 inaugural class.