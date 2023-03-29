CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Having spent years working in several roles for the Charlotte Knights, David Ruckman set out on his own and soon established himself as a premier brand designer.

“I will tell you something,” he said. “I have been lucky enough over the years to see celebrities and people wearing my caps.”

But life has a way of coming full circle. And so when the Knights came calling with a new project in November of 2021, Ruckman jumped at the chance to return to the ballpark.

“I think ultimately, as they entered their 10th season, they wanted to do something that more unified them with the city,” Ruckman explained.

In other words, the Knights wanted a new logo as they began their second decade uptown and wanted Ruckman to design it.

“There were some butterflies in my basket,” Ruckman admitted. “I would be lying to you if I said there weren’t.”

That’s because time was of the essence. Even though Charlotte wouldn’t use the logo for over a year, Ruckman had two months to develop a concept. All the Knights told him was that they wanted him to incorporate a color scheme similar to the Panthers and Hornets.

“I had to go back to a drawing board several times." It was a process. But he never quit, eventually creating a design everyone loved.



This is the man behind the magic of the @KnightsBaseball new logo. ⚾️ @mikelacett's story: https://t.co/azBZHE4oJE pic.twitter.com/5FhbtU2V8x — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) March 29, 2023

But Ruckman wanted to do something more.

“I think when you go into a design process like this, even in a refresh, you have to think of everything is new, and you have to think of what works in the present brand,” he said.

Many ideas didn’t make the cut.

One was a hornet’s nest, paying homage not to the basketball team currently playing here but to the baseball team that played in Charlotte throughout the 1900s.

“I had to go back to a drawing board several times,” Ruckman said.

But Ruckman didn’t quit, eventually creating a design everyone loved: A Knight situated in a blue home plate, with his head turned to the right and the words’ Charlotte Knights’ towering above him.

“Even though it’s a static image, it’s embroidered. It’s got varying colors to it,” he said.

That vibrancy and that idea of motion are what really make it stand out.

He may not literally hit home runs, but this design clearly knocked it out of the park.

“This is our look from now on,” he said proudly.