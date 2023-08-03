Wyatt Langford led the Florida Gators to a runner-up finish in the College World Series in June. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

HICKORY, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The No. 4 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is now with Hickory — and he’s is already making big plays.

Outfielder Wyatt Langford made his High-A debut Wednesday batting third for the Crawdads, and he hit a triple in his first at-bat against the Aberdeen Iron Birds. He was drafted out of the University of Florida by Hickory parent club Texas Rangers July 9, then played just three games in Rookie ball.

This spring, Langford led the Gators to a national runner-up finish. He led the team with a .373 batting average, .498 on-base percentage and 28 doubles, while hitting 21 home runs and stealing nine bases.

✅ 1st High-A at-bat

✅ 1st High-A hit

✅ 1st High-A RBI



2023 fourth-overall pick Wyatt Langford (@Rangers) launches an opposite-field triple for the @HickoryCrawdads: pic.twitter.com/3IOyrMlBfG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 2, 2023

The 21-year-old Langford, lauded by analysts for his combination of hitting and athleticism, signed with Rangers July 18 with a $8,000,000 bonus.

Langford and the Crawdads play in Asheville Aug. 8-13 then return to LP Frans Field Aug. 15 against the Rome Braves.