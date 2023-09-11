CHICAGO, IL (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — When an East Mecklenburg High grad was called up to the Major Leagues last week, it was a first for his alma mater, according to Baseball Reference.

Left-handed pitcher Luke Little was called up from Triple-A Iowa to the Chicago Cubs, debuting at historic Wrigley Field on Sept. 6.

At a towering 6-foot-8, he came out of the bullpen to strike out two in one inning against the Giants. Little made huge strides the season, starting in Single-A South Bend (Ind.) and eventually reaching the Big Leagues.

In 36 minor-league appearances this year, he posted a 2.12 earned run average, with 105 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.

Little graduated from East Meck in 2018, when he posted a sparkling 1.14 ERA and racked up 91 strikeouts in 49 innings. He also led the team in hitting with a team-high .462 batting average and 11 doubles.

He then played for San Jacinto Junior College in Pasadena, Texas, and was drafted by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.