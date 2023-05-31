CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – John Smoltz, the former Atlanta Braves pitcher, joined CSL’s Will Kunkel for an exclusive interview Wednesday morning.

The eight-time All-Star touched on the message he hopes to gift to the next generation of athletes.

“The biggest thing is what is life applicable,” Smoltz said. “It’s really about — if I had to narrow it down into a few things — dare to be great and don’t be afraid to fail.”

Smoltz continued to elaborate on failure.

“The fear of failure suffocates so many people’s aspirations and goals,” he said. “Everyone wants to know the blueprint to get to X, Y, and Z, wherever that is. Well, part of it is you can’t be afraid to fail. If you’re afraid to fail, you kind of slide back into your comfort zone.”

When asked about his faith, Smoltz admitted his fault for attempting to be a people pleaser, wanting to be the ‘best version’ of himself.

He says his relationship with God changed his outlook on life.

“When I realized that honoring God is the greatest thing I can do… it made all that backpack of junk be released,” Smoltz said. “I was more freed up as a person; freed up as an athlete.”