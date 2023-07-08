(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte baseball hopes to hear three names called this weekend at the MLB draft in Seattle.

Outfielders Cam Fisher and Jake Cunningham, along with right-handed pitcher Wyatt Hudepohl all participated in the MLB draft combine last month at Chase Field in Phoenix with dreams of one day playing there for a major league team.

The Niner trio spoke with Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill ahead of the draft which will be held July 9-11.