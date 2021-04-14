Skip to content
MLS
Charlotte pulls away late for 4-1 victory over Nashville
Top MLS Headlines
CLT FC records point in 1-1 draw versus Columbus
All MLS matches coming to Apple TV in 2023
Apple, MLS announce 10-year streaming partnership
CLTFC fans continue to show up, support team
Charlotte FC wins first match in franchise history
Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts …
More MLS
Charlotte FC unveils Primary Kit with Ally featured …
Mark Your Calendars: Charlotte FC home debut March …
Exclusive: Charlotte FC signee, Premier League champ …
Mark Your Calendars: Scheduling format announced …
Future of Charlotte FC plays host to NY Red Bulls …
“Best-in-class experience.” Take a look at what $50 …
UofSC and MLS announce new educational partnership
Charlotte
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Energy restored after ‘equipment offline’ in W CLT
East 7th Street closed for pipe repair: CLT Water
Upper roadway at CLT Airport to close for 2 weeks
Thousands out for final Presidents Cup practice
Working to stop hoax bomb threats in area
Retired judge speaks on school bomb threats
View All Charlotte
Sports
Serbia beats Olympic silver medalist Japan in World …
Brissett, Browns rebound from collapse, beat Steelers …
Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff …
Suárez, Eflin, Alvarado help Phillies shut out Braves
Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays …
Donovan’s grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres …
Presidents Cup is officially underway
US builds 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents …
AP source: Jazz trade Bogdanovic to Detroit for Olynyk, …
Milestone balls leave fans with a choice: Return …
View All Sports
Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter
Trending Stories
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Felon with stolen car had cocaine, loaded gun: Sheriff
Sheriff: 2 charged with concealing man’s death
Fan upset over food order at Cabarrus football game
Kids kidnapped while parents pumped gas: sheriff
‘Hurting beyond belief.’ Suspect still at-large in …
3K grams of meth, guns seized in drug bust: sheriff
Mount Holly museum being forced to move