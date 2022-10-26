CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC officially removed the interim tag and named Christian Lattanzio its next head coach on Wednesday, the club announced.

He was given a contract extension through 2024 with an option for 2025. financial details of the agreement were not released.

“I’m excited to sign an extension here in Charlotte as we continue to build our culture and identity,” said Lattanzio. “I’m honored to be the head coach of Charlotte FC and know everyone at this football club is aligned and prepared to move forward into 2023 as we improve on the foundation we have built together this season.”

Lattanzio was named interim head coach after Miguel Angel Ramirez was fired less than halfway into FC’s inaugural season. He was an assistant to Ramirez at the time.

He previously worked with the youth team for Manchester City, New York City FC, and a team in the French league.

The club finished with a 13-18-3 record and missed the MLS playoffs.

Karol Swiderski, Brandt Bronico, and Nuno Santos are among the players returning next season.

“Christian did an excellent job navigating a challenging time for our Club through the second half of the season and we’re delighted to keep him at Charlotte FC,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Having consistency from one season to the next is a proven model of success in Major League Soccer, and this extension, along with the options we exercised earlier this month, ensures the core of the team stays intact.”