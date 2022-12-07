CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The mother of Shanquella Robinson and organizers for a ‘Justice for Shanquella’ event spoke Wednesday during a news conference.

“No one has been arrested,” a frustrated yet stoic Salamondra Robinson explained. ‘Everybody being arrested and doing time in Mexico,” Salamondra said when asked about justice. “Everybody extradited over there and doing time over there. That’ll be justice for us, as of now.”

(photo courtesy of the Robinson family)

The Charlotte native was on vacation with friends in October in Cabo when she died from what Mexican authorities described as a direct attack. Video obtained by Queen City News showed Robinson being slammed to the floor by someone in a resort hotel room.

An arrest warrant has been released for one of the friends, however, the friend’s name has not officially been released.

“No arrests have been made,” Salamandra told media on Wednesday. “We can’t say anything, they’re working on it,” she said when asked about any progress or updates in the case.”

The ‘Justice for Shanquella’ event will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte at the Little Rock AME Zion Church in Uptown’s First Ward.