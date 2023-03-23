SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ben Crump, a nationally renowned civil rights attorney, and the family of Shanquella Robinson, are holding a news conference on Thursday, March 23, at Livingstone College.

The conference was set to begin at 4:30 p.m., and would provide updates on the case, and emphasize the ongoing push for ‘diplomatic intervention’ by President Biden and the U.S. Department of State.

This all comes in effort to bring ‘those accountable for Shanquella Robinson’s death to justice.’

Shanquella died in Cabo on Oct. 29, 2022, and details surrounding her death still remain limited; there is still no confirmation on how exactly she passed away.

According to Mexican prosecutors, one of Robinson’s friends was the direct aggressor of her death.