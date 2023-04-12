CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Federal charges will not be pursued in the investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson in Mexico last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robinson’s family and attorney met with federal authorities at the FBI Charlotte field office Wednesday morning where prosecutors said they were informed the available evidence did not support a federal prosecution.

“As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed,” the Department of Justice said in a statement. “Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Federal officials said experienced agents and seasoned prosecutors “extensively” reviewed the evidence and concluded that federal charges could not be pursued.

Robinson’s family has continued to push for justice in her sudden death in Mexico more than five months ago.

Family of #shanquellarobinson at FBI office in Charlotte, ahead of an expected meeting with federal authorities on her case. @Queen_City_News @MorganFrancesTV pic.twitter.com/uDhSxfIYtZ — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) April 12, 2023

According to the family, Shanquella was killed while on a trip there last year. Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for one of the people on that trip, but haven’t said who.

The family recently held a news conference in Washington, D.C., calling on the White House to step in and bring justice for Shanquella.

The family of Shanquella Robinson, Attorney Sue Ann Robinson, Dr. Dwayne Walker, Pastor of the Little Rock AME Zion Church, and Mario S. Black founder of Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury plan to provide an update at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Little Rock AME Zion Church.

