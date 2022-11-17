CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News has uncovered new information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a Charlotte woman who died while on a trip to Mexico.

A police officer investigating the case in Mexico says Robinson’s friends told police she had alcohol poisoning before her untimely death on Oct. 29.

It’s the same story her family says they told them.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Salamondra Robinson told Queen City News.

It wasn’t until her autopsy that Mexican police discovered she had a severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation, which is instability in the uppermost vertebrae.

Police also didn’t see a now-viral video showing Robinson getting violently assaulted until Wednesday this week.

For that reason, their investigation is still open, and they’re looking into her death.

“There’s a huge financial incentive to keep Cabo open and to keep people feeling safe,” said Kurt Kerns, an international attorney with experience litigating international crimes and investigations. “So, to the extent they can find, prosecute and incarcerate the people that did this, in my opinion, they’re going to try to do it.”

Some of what he says might not be the most promising news.

“[Mexico] is a sovereign state, so that’s the first misunderstanding a lot of people have is that, ‘hey, man, if I’m an American and I’m in trouble somewhere, boy, they’ll come to my rescue,'” he said. “The reality is not unless there’s a really big interest, internationally, in coming to your rescue because they will not upset international relations with a sovereign nation just to help out.”

The police officer investigating the case tells Queen City News if they find evidence that leads to an arrest, they have the authority to bring the group back to Mexico, and “they will have to answer to Mexican Law.”

While the FBI and U.S. State Department said it’s not their jurisdiction, it doesn’t mean they can’t investigate.

“Upon invitation, the FBI can come in and assist,” Kerns said. “Upon invitation, the State Department can get more and more involved, but it’s only upon invitation, i.e., do they want us there?”

The police officer said they were in contact with the FBI and consulate and urged anyone with information about this case to contact the local FBI office.

They will relay that information to Mexican authorities.