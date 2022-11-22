CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The story of what happened to a Charlotte woman in Mexico continues to evolve.

Queen City News did a deep dive into the timeline of what happened and when.

The family says Shanquella Robinson arrived at their luxurious ocean-view home, Villa Linda 32, on Oct. 28. The guest list notes there were seven people on the trip.

Robinson called her mom to tell her a chef was cooking them dinner that night, and she’d talk to her the next day.

At some point, Robinson was violently assaulted by another woman inside the villa. Picture comparison with the villa’s online photo gallery confirms the fight happened in the master suite.

Multiple people watched the fight and encouraged ‘Quella’ to fight back. She said no before being thrown to the ground, punched, and kicked in the head and back of the neck.

Investigative reporter Gerardo Zuniga with Metropolimx shared the police report with Queen City News. It says on Oct. 29 at 2:13 p.m., the group called for a doctor, saying that doctor Robinson drank too much alcohol and they wanted to give her an IV.

At 3:15 p.m., the doctor arrived and noted Robinson had a ‘poor verbal response’ in a ‘drunken state’ with ‘stable vital signs’ and was ‘dehydrated.’

Doctor Karolina Beatriz Ornelas Gutierrez recommended they transfer Robinson to a hospital, but her friends insisted they treat her on-site.

At 4:20 p.m., Robinson had a seizure, and that’s when her friend, named in the report as Wenter Donovan, called 911 to request an ambulance. During that time, Robinson’s condition deteriorated.

Doctor Gutierrez declared her deceased just before 6 p.m.

The doctor was with Robinson for nearly three hours, which is a large discrepancy with her death certificate, which says she died 15 minutes after her injury. Another inconsistency is her time of death, which is noted as 3 p.m. on her death certificate and 6 p.m. in the police report.

Police, who were called to the villa at 5 p.m., arrived at 5:25 p.m. and told Queen City News friends also told officers Robinson had alcohol poisoning, something they say they knew was a false statement when her autopsy came back.

On Nov. 9, Robinson’s mother, frustrated and seeking the truth, spoke to Queen City News, telling us she didn’t believe the story that her daughter died of alcohol poisoning, something her so-called friends were telling the family.

On Nov. 10, Robinson’s body returned home to her family, along with her death certificate, which listed her cause of death as ‘severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,’ which is instability in the top vertebrae in the neck.

It indicated she was beaten.

On Nov. 16, only after news agencies pressed Mexican authorities on the suspicious death did they share a press release stating they were investigating the death of a woman at Fundadores Beach Club.

Two days later, on Nov. 18, the FBI announced it had launched an investigation into Robinson’s death, nearly three weeks after her death.

In the police report, the doctor listed Robinson’s cause of death as cardiac arrest, not a severe spinal injury.

However, one thing that’s remained consistent is that there’s no mention of alcohol in Robinson’s body or as a cause of death.