CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a story that’s gripped the Charlotte community: a family seeking answers in the mysterious death of their daughter in Mexico.

New video casts doubt on the claim that her death was a tragic accident.

It shows a woman beating up another naked woman.

The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate.

Out of respect for Robinson’s family, Queen City News did not air the video in its entirety, but it does provide more insight into what may have happened at the villa in Cabo.

The video shows a woman charging at Shanquella Robinson, who was naked, later delivering several punches and kicks to her head and neck.

In the video, someone urges ‘Quella’ to fight back.

“Quella, can you at least fight back?” a man is heard saying to which she answers, “No.”

Robinsons’ mother Salamondra told Queen City News, “When the autopsy came back, they said it didn’t have anything to do with the alcohol. [They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

As QCN first reported, the group of seven was on vacation together at a villa in Cabo to celebrate one of their birthdays. Robinson’s family has been pleading for answers after Robinson’s death certificate showed her cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” which is instability in the uppermost vertebrae.

Friends, according to the family, told them multiple different stories.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well,” Salamondra said. “[They said] she had alcohol poisoning. They couldn’t get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.”

Queen City News has confirmed the group stayed at Villa Linda #32 in Cabo. The décor in the fight video matches a picture posted online of the primary suite at the vacation home.

QCN sent the video to the FBI and U.S. State Department. A spokesperson with the State Department confirmed the death and receipt of the video but referred us to Mexican authorities for questions regarding the investigation.

State Department’s statement in full:

We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Mexico. When a U.S. citizen dies abroad, the Department provides all appropriate consular assistance to the family. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of respect for their privacy, we have no further comment at this time. We refer you to the Mexican authorities for questions regarding an investigation. U.S. State Department

The FBI stated it doesn’t have jurisdiction in Mexico.



Queen City News continues to reach out to everyone on the trip. One of the numbers that previously went to a personalized voicemail is now disconnected.