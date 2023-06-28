CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Miles Bridges is one step closer to making his return for the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte Sports Live’s Mike Lacett breaks down the details.

The team just announced it has extended a qualifying offer to Bridges, meaning they now have the opportunity to match any offer that comes his way.

“The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team has extended qualifying offers to the following players: Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon, and PJ Washington, making all three restricted free agents,” the Hornets tweeted on Wednesday.

Bridges is a restricted free agent. Had the team not offered him the deal, he would have been free to sign elsewhere. Charlotte had offered Bridges the same option last year, however, both sides opted to let the deal expire as Bridges was facing charges for a domestic violence incident with his wife. Bridges last played in the NBA in 2022.

He had a career season, averaging 20 points a game for Charlotte.