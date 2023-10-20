CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Hornets first-round pick this past NBA draft, Brandon Miller, has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family of Jamea Harris, a 23-year-old woman shot and killed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in January, is trying to take Miller and two other men to court over her murder.

Miller was on the University of Alabama basketball team with Darius Miles and Michael Davis, who were charged with capital murder. Miller had no criminal charges.

