CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – 24-year-old Dennis Smith Jr., the Fayetteville, North Carolina native, has agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Hornets; league sources tell CSL.

The former 2017 first-round pick and N.C. State University point guard will work alongside LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in a dynamic, speedy frontcourt.

JUST IN 🚨 | The 2017 first-round pick will aim to work alongside LaMelo Ball & Terry Rozier in what could be a speedy, dynamic backcourt. More: https://t.co/PT9twQRmNy pic.twitter.com/Z6vOmYKxgU — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) September 21, 2022

Smith Jr. was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks and spent two seasons there before being traded to the New York Knicks in Jan. 2019. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons in Feb. 2021 and later joined the Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent.

In his rookie season, Smith Jr. averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and a steal per game.

Since that season, Smith Jr. has been plagued by injuries, unable to showcase the same athleticism she showcased throughout his college career, which eventually landed him as such a high draft prospect.