CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Go Hornets,” yelled Kara Basaldua as she was making her way into the Spectrum Center in Uptown.

Basaldua and her father, Don Briscoe, are in Charlotte to watch a Carolina Panthers game but knew they needed to make another stop this weekend.

“So excited,” added Basaldua. “Never been to a professional basketball game before. We’re in town visiting for the Panthers Game Sunday, but really excited.”

Fans drive from all over to be in The Hive, some getting in line close to three hours before the tip-off so they can be first.

“We haven’t been up here in a couple of years because of Covid and all that,” says Alexander Smith, who drove from Pinehurst, N.C. “We’ve never been to opening night, and this is our first time going to opening night, so we’re excited.”

It’s been a long off-season for the team and the fans. Marcus Bowman and his son marked the game on the calendar.

“This is something we’ve been looking forward to for a while, and we’re just excited to get out of the house,” said Bowman with his son, Antonio Underdue, standing next to him. “As you can see, we are a house divided.”

Underdue was wearing a New Orleans Pelicans jersey, and even if there are divided, all love spending an opening night together and creating memories.

“I decided it’s time I take my daughter, added Don Briscoe, talking about his first sports weekend with his daughter. He’s taken his sons on similar trips. “I know she’s a big sports fan too, so I’m super pumped. I’ve only been to one previous pro basketball game, and it was in Minneapolis.”

“I love basketball, said Underdue. ” I love playing, watching, all of that.”

Hopefully, the love for the game is not a harsh lesson in who to root for.

“We’re just looking forward to see who wins,” added Bowman. “And depending on the outcome, somebody may need a ride home.”