CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The excitement is high like many seasons, but fans say the Hornets didn’t add many players.

Combine that with the off-court problems; this season could be a bit of a roller coaster ride.

No matter what, the purple and teal fans will show up when there is a Hornets game.

“There’s not much on TV that I’m interested in,” said fan Shane Wilson. “I’m always waiting for basketball to come back. I grew up near Charlotte, and I’m a big Hornets fan.”

This group of Hornet fans gathered at Divine Barrel Brewery in Noda for opening night, with the Crown Club leading the buzz.

“It’s somewhat of a weird relief knowing the off-season is over and that we are finally getting into basketball,” adds Crown Club co-founder Evan Kent. “It just felt like for a period of time there, every day or every week that passed by, we were kind of exposing ourselves to something worse happening.”

These fans say the playoffs may be a stretch this year, but they will be hoping for the best in all 82 games.

“We joke that sometimes misery loves company,” said Kent. “But it is a family of sorts, so it’s really cool to hang out with friends and hang out with people who really love the Hornets.”