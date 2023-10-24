CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Hornets signed a Concord native to their roster the day before they open the season.

Veteran point guard Ish Smith is making his second stint with his hometown team. Smith, 35, attended Central Cabarrus high School before playing four years at Wake Forest University.

The Hornets made the move official on social media Tuesday, saying “Welcome (back) home.” Smith previously played in Charlotte for the 2021-22 season. He won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets last season, where he averaged 2.5 points and 2.3 assists.

Guard Edmond Sumner was waived in a corresponding move.

The Hornets tip off the 2023-24 campaign at home Wednesday night against the Hawks.