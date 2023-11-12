NEW YORK (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Hornets fell 129-107 to the New York Knicks Sunday afternoon in game where they were bitten by injury for the second weekend in a row.

In the early tipoff, rookie Brandon Miller was leading Charlotte (3-6) with 11 points in the second quarter on 5-of-6 shooting when he landed on the foot of the Knicks’ Josh Hart. The Hornets said he has a high ankle sprain, and Miller did not return.

Guard LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting, making four 3s. The two centers Nick Richards and Mark Williams also reached double-figure scoring with 16 and 10, respectively.

The Knicks shot 54 percent from the field, and 41.7 percent from 3-point range. New York had three with at least 20 points, led by 24 points from R.J. Barrett. Julius Randle scored 23 on 8-of-16 shooting, and Jalen Brunson had 20 on 7-of 12 shooting.

With Miller injured, Concord native Leaky Black entered the game, and scored his first career points. The UNC grad converted a layup on a lob pass and later hit a 3, finishing with 5 points.

Fellow rookie Nick Smith Jr. picked up his most playing time of the season, scoring 3 points on 1-of-6 shooting in 8 minutes,

The Hornets have gone 1-3 since shooting guard Terry Rozier has been out after injuring his groin on Nov. 4.

They host Miami Tuesday at 7 p.m. as part of the in-season tournament.