SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Charlotte Hornets opened up their 2022-23 season with a 129-102 win Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Charlotte ended last season as the 10-seed, losing in the play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The team was without star point guard LaMelo Ball versus the Spurs as he dealt with an ankle injury.

The Hornets came out swinging, creating a 38-22 Q1 lead behind Kelly Oubre’s eight points; he would finish the game posting a 13-point, three-steal line.

Much like Q1, Q2 featured an assortment of offense from Charlotte as they continued to add to their lead, which became 21 points by the half.

All five Hornet starters posted double-digit points by the final, including 12 from Dennis Smith Jr. and 19 from Nick Richards off the bench.

The gas pedal was on the floor for the rest of the match; the Hornets finished the Spurs off in a total team effort, winning by 27 points.

The group will play their first home game of the season at Spectrum Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m. versus the New Orleans Pelicans.