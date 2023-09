CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte Hornets first-round pick Brandon Miller threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Truist Field on Wednesday for the Knights game.

Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 draft, was also a guest on the Knights pre-game show.

The Knights hosted the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) at 6:35 p.m.