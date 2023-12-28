LOS ANGELES (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will miss the next two weeks after straining his left calf, the team reported Thursday.

This will be the first time the injury-prone Hayward has missed significant time this year. He was averaging 14.5 points per game and 4.7 rebounds before the injury against the Clippers Tuesday. He will be reevaluated after the two weeks.

The news comes amid a challenging West Coast stretch for the Hornets (7-21), who have lost eight straight games. They face LeBron James and the Lakers Thursday night, followed by a trip to Phoenix Friday.

Hayward only played in 99 games the previous two seasons combined.

Rookie wing Brandon Miller was available to play against the Lakers after leaving the Dec. 23 game with a right ankle sprain against the Nuggets and missing the Clippers game.