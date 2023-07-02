CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Based on his basketball-heavy upbringing, LaMelo Ball had plenty of confidence when he joined the Hornets after the team took him with the third pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

“I’ve been all over the world,” he said at his introductory press conference. “All the spots I went to, I feel like I learned something.”

Ball was just 18 entering his first season in the league but you wouldn’t have known it based on how he played. He averaged 15 points a game, and after helping Charlotte to the first of two straight play in games, he was named the rookie of the year.

“It’s probably something I’m never going to forget,” he said shortly after the announcement. “Definitely was a big moment.

But Melo’s first season in the NBA also saw him experience the first of a pair of significant injuries that have placed his durability in question. That season a fractured wrist kept him out of the lineup for 21 games. Two years later, injuries to both ankles, including a fracture to his right one, would force him out of action for 46 games.

“Take it as learning lessons,” he said during exit interviews this past April. “(You) can’t really get too down on yourself.”

That’s the right attitude because when Melo plays healthy and with confidence, he’s tough to stop. In 2022, he made his first NBA All-Star game and while he didn’t make it back this past year, he did post career numbers with 23 points and 8 assists.

“Pretty much we were just all locking in. Bring a lot of energy,” he recalled. “It was fun out there playing.”

But there’s something glaringly missing from Melo’s resume: he’s never made the playoffs. He knows he has plenty of doubters and understands the only way to shut them down, is to finally do it.

“I mean they’ve been talking about it since I been here. Definitely, a lot since (Head Coach Steve Clifford) got Cliff here. I’m pretty much focused on making it.”

Time is now on his side as he’s got another five years in the Queen City to make it happen.